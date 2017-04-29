The Texas Tech University School of Music is hosting the 41st Annual President’s Scholarship Concert at 7:30 P.M. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at LakeRidge United Methodist Church, located at 4701 82nd Street. The concert will feature student performers from the Texas Tech University Symphony Orchestra and all four of the School of Music’s choirs: the University Choir, the Women’s Chorale, the Matador Singers, and the University Singers.

Admission to the concert is free, and tax-deductible donations will be accepted to support School of Music scholarships. Additionally, there will be a catered reception following the concert.

The concert celebrates all those who donated to School of Music scholarships as well as all of the music students who received a scholarship in the past year, with detailed scholarship recipient information printed in the concert’s program. This concert is also a preview of the invited performance to be given by the TTU Chamber Orchestra and University Choir of A German Requiem in Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, NY on Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day).

The Scholarship Concert will showcase the entirety of German composer Johannes Brahms’s monumental humanist work titled Ein deutsches Requiem (“A German Requiem”), written in the German language but presented in English for this concert. In contrast to the familiar Latin-language Roman Catholic Requiem Mass, Brahms focused his efforts on the comfort of the living in the original libretto that he assembled from the Luther Bible. Brahms’s intentional avoidance of Christian dogma also supports his original intention of titling the work A Human Requiem. The concept that will be explored by the performance highlights the fact that Brahms completed this work in May of 1868—the same month when Decoration Day (now called Memorial Day) was established in the United States as a means of remembrance by decorating military graves with flowers.

As an additional prelude to the concert, the voices of the University Choir will be performing Samuel Barber’s haunting setting of the Agnus Dei from the Ordinary of the Mass. The music to which the Latin text is set is an adaptation of Barber’s recognizable and somber Adagio for Strings.

Professor Richard Bjella, Director of Choral Studies, will direct the concert. School of Music faculty guest performers include baritone and Professor of Voice Gerald Dolter, soprano and Assistant Professor of Voice Dr. Rebecca Wascoe Hays, and organist and Associate Professor of Voice Dr. John Hollins.

For more information about this event and both the University Orchestras and the University Choirs, please contact Hannah Porter, Unit Coordinator for Choirs/Orchestras/Opera Theatre, at (806) 834-7828 or at hannah.porter@ttu.edu.