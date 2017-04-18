Researchers in the Department of English are conducting a study to better understand how our department website functions.

Undergraduate students over the age of 18 who are not majoring or minoring in Department of English programs are eligible to participate. The study will take place in the English/Philosophy building and will take between 30 and 40 minutes to complete.

Each participant will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Abigail Selzer King to arrange a study time - as.king@ttu.edu