Global Perspectives Film Series featuring Unnatural Causes:In Sickness & In Wealth



The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.



Free snacks will be provided!



Date: Thursday, May 11, 2017

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Academic Classroom Building, Room 240, TTUHSC, 3601 4th Street



Unnatural Causes: Is Inequality Making Us Sick? is a series of short documentary films that sheds light on mounting evidence of how inequities in the rest of our lives—the jobs we do, the wealth we enjoy, the neighborhoods we live in—can disrupt our biology as surely as germs and viruses.



In episode 1, “In Sickness and In Wealth”, Unnatural Causes explores the connections between healthy bodies, healthy bank accounts, and skin color by traveling to Louisville, Kentucky to examine the lives of four individuals from different walks of life. The lives of a CEO, lab supervisor, janitor, and unemployed mother illustrate how social class shapes access to power, resources, and opportunity, resulting in a health-wealth gradient. The film seeks to demonstrate how one’s position in society – shaped by social policies and public priorities – affects health.



This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.



This film will be screened at the Lubbock campus only but may be checked out for viewing by faculty, staff, and students at our other TTUHSC campuses.



For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/globalhealth/movieseries.aspx.

