Join us while helping in the fight against cancer! There's going to be tons of fun activities including rock climbing wall, mechanical bull, meltdown ride, holi powder fight, flag football, giant soccer tournament, mega inflatable slide, burlap sack races, DJ Aero and some local bands! Plus, great food and other fun stuff like firetrucks, police cars and a helicopter! You can sign up as a team, individual or survivior at www.relayforlife.org/texastechtx. So join us as we hunt for a cure!!