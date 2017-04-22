HackWesTX is here! The first Hackathon at Texas Tech University, HackWesTX will be held in the TTU Livermore Center on April 22nd & 23rd. (12p Sat - 6p Sun)

Register at: hackwestx.tech

HackWesTX grew out of the desire of Texas Tech students to have their own hackathon experience at their University. We've teamed up with Major League Hacking to deliver our attendees the full hackathon experience: forming a team, ideation and design of a concept, learning and using new tools, hardware, APIs, and IoT devices, and demoing the project to our judges, all within 24 hours! Hackathons are a great way to test and develop your skills, network with companies and peers, and learn about the latest tech.

HackwesTX participants will get company swag from Google, a HackWesTX T-shirt, meals during the event, and a chance to win prizes in several categories.

We look forward to you joining us for this awesome experience!

This announcement is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery, a registered student organization.