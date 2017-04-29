WORLDWIDE SHOWCASE 2017 - April 29th, 5pm to 7pm at City Bank Auditorium

Come join the International Student Council (ISC) for a FREE event in the City Bank Auditorium, April 29th @ 5pm, where they will be hosting their annual international talent show, Worldwide Showcase.



The Worldwide Showcase is an international talent show hosted by the International Student Council at Texas Tech University. This year there will be 10 groups representing Angola, Ivory Coast, USA, Philippines, Nepal, India, Iran, Sri Lanka, Eastern Europe and the Levant Countries.

Be amazed as these groups representing 10 different countries showcase their culture, attire and talents to compete for the Title of Worldwide Champion.

FREE ADMISSION. EVERYONE IS INVITED

Get a chance to win an iPad for attending the show. Come in your cultural attire and you can get a chance to win gift cards and other prizes.

Questions? Please contact International Student Council President Ejike Uzoije - ejike.uzoije@ttu.edu

