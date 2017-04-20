Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will host its annual conference on Thursday, April 20 from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm in 001 Education Building. This year’s theme is Bridging Cultural Gaps Through Hispanic Music and Dance. The guest speaker will be Dr. Kim Pineda, Visiting Assistant Professor of Musicology. There will be four presentations on the following topics:



“Latin American Music on the Williamette Valley: A Different Type of Oregon Trail"



“Influencia del folclore mexicano en Los Estados Unidos”



“La evolución de la cumbia: transformaciones del género a partir de los años treinta”



“El flamenco: orígenes, historia y práctica”

The Sigma Delta Pi Annual Conference occurs each spring and is intended to bring to Texas Tech and the Lubbock community essential information that will help promote the teaching and learning of the Spanish language and the cultures of the Hispanic world. Please send all requests for information to texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com. Admission is free and all are welcome!

Lunch and snacks will be served.





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.