TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Professor Vickie Sutton's 16 Annual Biosecurity Law Symposium

Professor Vickie Sutton's 16th Annual Biosecurity Law Symposium

Friday, April 21, 2017 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Global Biosecurity Law Student Presentations

12:00-1:15 p.m. Lunch Keynote Speakers:  Cheryl Erwin, Ph.D., J.D. Director, Medical Bioethics Program, TTU Health Sciences and Sheri Dacso, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw ;  "Ethical Challenges in Biosecurity and the Lawyer's Obligations" 

Reception to follow: 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Link to Complete Program:  http://www.depts.ttu.edu/law/centers/biolaw/GBLSymposium.pdf
Posted:
4/19/2017

Originator:
Lynn Karnavas

Email:
lynn.karnavas@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Law

Event Information
Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/21/2017

Location:
TTU Law School Lanier Auditorium

Categories