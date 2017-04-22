Teens interested in expanding their culinary skills are invited to participate in a week-long camp on the Texas Tech campus! Chef Camp 2017 is open to ages 13-16, and will be from June 26 – June 30, 2017.

Register before May 1, 2017 to receive a discounted rate of $650 for overnight campers, or $550 for day campers. Also, a 10% discount is available to returning campers, campers from 4H, or families sending more than one camper to either of our camps (Chef or Fashion Camp). After May 1st, the regular price for camp is $750 for overnight campers, and $650 for day campers. The deadline for registration is May 31, 2017.

Join us for an exciting week of cooking, plating techniques, theme nights and much more! Not only will campers get to participate in menu selections and design, learning food handling, different cooking techniques from around the world and taking a tour of Texas Tech, but they will also get to showcase their abilities at an Iron Chef competition at the end of the week!

For more information please visit www.chefcamp.hs.ttu.edu, or email chef.camp@ttu.edu. We hope to see you June 26-June 30 at Texas Tech Chef Camp 2017!