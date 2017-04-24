TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Strategic Hiring Course On April 26th
This course is intended for anyone who is involved in the recruiting and hiring process. It will cover things such as:
  • Employment laws and TTU policies/procedures
  • How to define recruitment needs
  • Acknowledging proper documentation - Candidate/Hiring Matrix
  • Establishing timelines to meet the departments needs
  • Interview preparation
  • Social Media trends
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 1:15pm - 5:00pm, Doak Conference Center, Room 156

This session is available for sign-up now in SumTotal.

http://rod.sumtotalsystems.com/ttu/learner/home/index?FromLogin=1

If you have any questions, please contact Human Resources, Talent Acquisition at hrs.recruiting@ttu.edu
