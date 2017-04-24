This course is intended for anyone who is involved in the recruiting and hiring process. It will cover things such as:
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 1:15pm - 5:00pm, Doak Conference Center, Room 156
- Employment laws and TTU policies/procedures
- How to define recruitment needs
- Acknowledging proper documentation - Candidate/Hiring Matrix
- Establishing timelines to meet the departments needs
- Interview preparation
- Social Media trends
This session is available for sign-up now in SumTotal.
If you have any questions, please contact Human Resources, Talent Acquisition at hrs.recruiting@ttu.edu