The third cooking class of this semester will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017, between 12pm-3pm. We will all enjoy cooking and tasting delicious Turkish dishes in a friendly and creative atmosphere.

Menu: Chicken Orzo Soup (Tavuklu Sehriye Corbasi), Turkish Pizza (Lahmacun), and Shepherd's Salad (Coban Salatasi)

Fee: $10 for each class

For more information and registration please email to Rwalubbock@turkishhouse.org

Sponsored by the Turkish Student Association, a registered student organization.