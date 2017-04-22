TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TURKISH CUISINE CLASS FOR LADIES (THIS UPCOMING SATURDAY)

The third cooking class of this semester will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017, between 12pm-3pm. We will all enjoy cooking and tasting delicious Turkish dishes in a friendly and creative atmosphere. 

Menu: Chicken Orzo Soup (Tavuklu Sehriye Corbasi), Turkish Pizza (Lahmacun), and Shepherd's Salad (Coban Salatasi) 

Fee: $10 for each class

For more information and registration please email to Rwalubbock@turkishhouse.org

 

Sponsored by the Turkish Student Association, a registered student organization.
4/20/2017
4/20/2017

Serife Turan
Serife Turan

Email:
serife.turan@ttu.edu

N/A
N/A

Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/22/2017

Location:
Raindrop Foundation 29 Briercroft Office Park Dr. Lubbock, TX 79412

