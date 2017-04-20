|
Harry Cutler has been awarded the Fourth Annual Ambassador Tibor Nagy Global Studies Prize. A prize of $500 was offered to the student who wrote the best essay on the question, “If you could address the General Assembly of the United Nations, what one idea would you advocate that focuses on what young people can do to make the world better?” The Steering Committee for Global Studies congratulates Harry for winning in a competitive field of candidates.
4/20/2017
John Barkdull
JOHN.BARKDULL@ttu.edu
Political Science
