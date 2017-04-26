|
Check out all of the amazing things that are happening with different student organizations within the Texas Tech community. There are plenty of opportunities in this week's newsletter; Student Involvement is looking for Involvement Ambassadors, apply for a chance to go to a leadership retreat, see who in the Lubbock Community needs volunteers, and apply for a free leadership weekend. The Student Weekly Newsletter also includes announcements, events and opportunities that are going on and off campus. http://bit.ly/SOWapr21
|Posted:
4/26/2017
Originator:
Gary Mccrory
Email:
gary.mccrory@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Categories