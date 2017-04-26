TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Orgs Weekly:Watch What you Plant Grow

Check out all of the amazing things that are happening with different student organizations within the Texas Tech community. There are plenty of opportunities in this week's newsletter; Student Involvement is looking for Involvement Ambassadors, apply for a chance to go to a leadership retreat, see who in the Lubbock Community needs volunteers, and apply for a free leadership weekend. The Student Weekly Newsletter also includes announcements, events and opportunities that are going on and off campus. http://bit.ly/SOWapr21
Posted:
4/26/2017

Originator:
Gary Mccrory

Email:
gary.mccrory@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


