Check out all of the amazing things that are happening with different student organizations within the Texas Tech community. There are plenty of opportunities in this week's newsletter; Student Involvement is looking for Involvement Ambassadors, apply for a chance to go to a leadership retreat, see who in the Lubbock Community needs volunteers, and apply for a free leadership weekend. The Student Weekly Newsletter also includes announcements, events and opportunities that are going on and off campus. http://bit.ly/SOWapr21