The Crossroads of Music Archive and Texas Tech University Libraries presents the 2017 TTU Student's Kerrville Songwriter Contest. When: Monday May 1st 2017, 6-9 pm. Where: Croslin Room of the TTU Library, 18th and Boston. Who: Any Texas Tech student who has original songs. Each contestant will play one song. The top three contestants are guaranteed a performance slot at the Kerrville Folk Festival on May 26th.

Contact Curtis Peoples at curtis.peoples@ttu.edu or 806-834-5777.