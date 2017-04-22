TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
REMINDER: Free Practice MCAT Saturday!
Register for the MCAT Practice Test at http://kaplan-egzep.formstack.com/forms/ttumcatpracticetest

Take a free practice test and find out how you'd perform on the exam right now!

You'll get:

A detailed score report
Complete explanations to every question
Strategies for improvement
Access to your test up to 60 post-test to use as a study guide

Questions? Contact Brandi Taylor (brandi.taylor@kaplan.com or 405-584-9701).
Posted:
4/20/2017

Originator:
Ryan Scheckel

Email:
ryan.scheckel@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Education

Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Date: 4/22/2017

Location:
Room 113, Chemistry Building

Categories