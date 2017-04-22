|
Register for the MCAT Practice Test at http://kaplan-egzep.formstack.com/forms/ttumcatpracticetest
Take a free practice test and find out how you'd perform on the exam right now!
You'll get:
A detailed score report
Complete explanations to every question
Strategies for improvement
Access to your test up to 60 post-test to use as a study guide
Questions? Contact Brandi Taylor (brandi.taylor@kaplan.com or 405-584-9701).
4/20/2017
Ryan Scheckel
ryan.scheckel@ttu.edu
Undergraduate Education
Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Date: 4/22/2017
Location:
Room 113, Chemistry Building
