Register for the MCAT Practice Test at http://kaplan-egzep.formstack.com/forms/ttumcatpracticetest



Take a free practice test and find out how you'd perform on the exam right now!



You'll get:



A detailed score report

Complete explanations to every question

Strategies for improvement

Access to your test up to 60 post-test to use as a study guide



Questions? Contact Brandi Taylor (brandi.taylor@kaplan.com or 405-584-9701).

Posted:

4/20/2017



Originator:

Ryan Scheckel



Email:

ryan.scheckel@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Education



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 4/22/2017



Location:

Room 113, Chemistry Building



