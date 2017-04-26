Texas Tech's student-run news publication, The Daily Toreador, is looking to add to its staff for the summer and fall! If you are interested in covering breaking news, events or anything else related to the Texas Tech community, join The DT for one of our hiring meetings.

Come learn about what we do and meet our editors during one of our two upcoming hiring meetings. We will be talking about what we do and why working with Student Media is a great opportunity at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in room 157 of the College of Media & Communication building. In case you can’t make the first one, we will have another hiring meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 in room 057 of the College of Media & Communication. We hope to see you there!