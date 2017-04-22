The Stand Up for Science Rally is free, family friendly, and open to the public! There will be live music and information booths from local health and science organizations, including for children. For more information and participant updates, visit the Stand Up for Science-Lubbock event page on Facebook or email LBKScienceMarch@hotmail.com.

Posted:

4/20/2017



Originator:

CATHY Jung



Email:

cathy.jung@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/22/2017



Location:

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, 511 Avenue K



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

