The Stand Up for Science Rally is free, family friendly, and open to the public! There will be live music and information booths from local health and science organizations, including for children. For more information and participant updates, visit the Stand Up for Science-Lubbock event page on Facebook or email LBKScienceMarch@hotmail.com.
4/20/2017
CATHY Jung
cathy.jung@ttu.edu
Visual and Perform Arts
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/22/2017
Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, 511 Avenue K
