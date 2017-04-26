TTU HomeTechAnnounce

$500 Stipend for TTU/LISD STEM Challenge mentors!
TTU/LISD STEM Challenge takes place June 5-9 at LISD's Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center. You will help a team of 4 middle school students and their math or science teacher build a boat out of cardboard and duct tape.

Mentor Benefits:
  • Resume Builder
  • Lunch Provided Daily
  • $500 Stipend
  • Opportunity to work with LISD students & teachers
Requirements:
  • Current TTU student pursing STEM or STEM Education degree.
  • Attend a Sexual Abuse training session on May 4th 2-3:30PM or May 8th 4-5:30PM in the Education Building, Basement 001.
  • Must be available all day June 5-9th, part days June 1-2nd, and the early evening of June 8th.
To apply, email stem-core@ttu.edu by May 1st. For questions or more information, email or call Jessica at jessica.spott@ttu.edu or 806-834-3163.
