TTU/LISD STEM Challenge takes place June 5-9 at LISD's Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center. You will help a team of 4 middle school students and their math or science teacher build a boat out of cardboard and duct tape.

Mentor Benefits: Resume Builder

Lunch Provided Daily

$500 Stipend

Opportunity to work with LISD students & teachers Requirements: Current TTU student pursing STEM or STEM Education degree.

Attend a Sexual Abuse training session on May 4th 2-3:30PM or May 8th 4-5:30PM in the Education Building, Basement 001.

or in the Education Building, Basement 001. Must be available all day June 5-9th, part days June 1-2nd, and the early evening of June 8th. To apply, email stem-core@ttu.edu by May 1st. For questions or more information, email or call Jessica at jessica.spott@ttu.edu or 806-834-3163.

4/26/2017



Heather Coats



heather.coats@ttu.edu



EDUC Curriculum and Instruction Gen





