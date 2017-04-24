TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Library to host self-defense demos during Denim Day

Who: West Texas Karate will provide self-defense demonstrations

When:  10:30 a.m. April 26 (Denim Day)

Where: Texas Tech University Library’s Croslin Room; refreshments will be served.

Details: On Denim Day, Texas Tech Libraries employees, along with other departments across campus, will wear jeans in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.  This worldwide campaign raises awareness about sexual violence and educates communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence.

Contact: For more information, contact Carrye Syma, carrye.syma@tu.edu, or 806.834.2043.

 
Posted:
4/24/2017

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories