Who: West Texas Karate will provide self-defense demonstrations

When: 10:30 a.m. April 26 (Denim Day)

Where: Texas Tech University Library’s Croslin Room; refreshments will be served.

Details: On Denim Day, Texas Tech Libraries employees, along with other departments across campus, will wear jeans in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This worldwide campaign raises awareness about sexual violence and educates communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence.

Contact: For more information, contact Carrye Syma, carrye.syma@tu.edu, or 806.834.2043.