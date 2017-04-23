DANCE OF THE NORTH WIND: THE ELEGANT SAVAGES ORCHESTRA IN CONCERT!

TTU Celtic Ensemble

Dance of the North Wind

Sunday April 23 2pm Hemmle Recital Hall

About this Program

Along with the traditional songs of Ireland, Wales, Sweden, France, Norway, and Scotland heard today, we share with you the cluster of music and dance styles known, in contemporary Western Europe, as “BalFolk” (literally, “folk-dance”). BalFolk is a modern phenomenon, part of a new wave of European “revivals” which has transformed expectations about who plays which regional folk styles and what that playing means. At the center of the revival is the dynamic interplay between musicians and dancers, and the emotional community created by the dancing. As with all “revivals,” the communal art is as much about “invention” as it is about “preservation,” and—especially in the fraught 21st century—the crucial human connections we so desperately need. We invite you to join our BalFolk revolution!

The Elegant Savages Orchestra

Dr Christopher Smith, director

José Gonzalez (bass clarinet); Ella Lowrance (bassoon, sarrusaphone); David C. Rau (cello); Casey Brito (clarinet); Kendyl Dent (clarinet); Chance Trimble (double bass); Ekaterina Ó Maoilgheiric Geiric’/Kay Millerick (flute); Fionnuala Nic Aindriú/Heather Beltz (flute, piccolo, section leader); Mississippi Stokes/Steve Stallings (guitar); Sara Marnik (horn); Madison Haberl (horn); Caitrìona Freya Aibnat Mardaniš/Kaitlyn Martinez (horn, dance, voice); Avdyusha Hughes Ivanovich/Austin Jones (keyboards, voice, dance); Erzbieta / Ealisaid “?regana” Atesleyici/Lizzie Jackson (oboe); Ben Frost (percussion); Žaklin Paulu/Jaclyn Paul (percussion, voice, dance, section leader); Jessica Miller (trombone); Thomas Holguin (bass trombone); Alexander Kolb (trumpet); Tiffany Sumrow (trumpet); Marshall Rogers (tuba); Hannah Percival (viola); Brittany Bell (violin); Maria Rodriguez (violin); Stephanie Shelton (violin); Karson Goggans (violin, voice); Kaciaryna Uitmena/Kathryn Mann (voice, dance); Raakeli Ursa Tinúviel/Rachel Elder (voice, dance); Ani Hamim Gassion/Anissa Garcia (voice, dance); Anna Delay (voice, dance); Elisa Shiller (voice, dance); Vanda Yazdani (voice, dance); Anne Wharton (voice, dance, English bagpipe); ?????? Uitmena/Morgan White (voice, dance captain); Na?anas Hús/Nathan Thorp (voice, dance, section leader); Feye Keijukainen Arndt/ShayLynn Mitchell (voice, flute, dance);

About Bassanda and the Elegant Savages Orchestra

Major inspiration for the Elegant Savages Orchestra, the “big band” version of the TTU Celtic Ensemble, comes from the fictional country of “Bassanda,” a creation of Taos-based musicians and VMC partners Chipper Thompson (chipperthompson.com) and Roger Landes (rogerlandes.com), who for purposes of our January 2014 debut assumed their Bassanda personae (“The Rev” and “The General”) as guest performers. We imagined the fictional “Elegant Savages Orchestra,” in which, as part of an “alternate-history” frame, it’s alleged that a Soviet satellite’s official state folkloric ensemble (the “Bassanda National Radio Orchestra”) mutates, after the fall of Communism, into a free-lance ensemble engaged in a Never-Ending Tour.

The BNRO/ESO has thus been heard in many permutations and with widely variegated personnel, including “The Classic 1952 Band,” “The 1962 ‘Beatnik’ Band” (which nearly appeared on the cover of Life magazine under the headline “New Currents from Behind the Iron Curtain”), and “The 1965 Newport Folk Festival Band,” who helped jump-start Bob Dylan’s notorious switch, in that year, from acoustic folk to electric rock & roll.

Here is a relevant excerpt from the extensive Bassanda Correspondence:

The story becomes even more complicated when examining certain historical photographs held in the Archives at Miskatonic U. In the section of sketches, ambrotypes, and daguerreotypes (sadly, not available online, as the Archive has as yet been unsuccessful in raising the very substantial funds necessary to catalog and digitize the extensive collection), there is a charcoal sketch attributed to the Belgian-Scots-Yoruba-Chippewa-Bassandan artist Giyanlakshmi Julahe Kaur. This sketch matches an anonymous ambrotype, found in a Taos mission, of the mysterious “1885 Band”—mysterious precisely because, though a very imperfect and ambiguous image, it appears to have been taken in London or possibly Paris, and to include, in the 1880s, portraits of individuals who were likewise members of the Bands of the 1950s and ‘60s. Though denounced by 1960s BSSP functionaries as “mere imperialist falsifications”—an allusion to the poorly-retouched file photographs which notoriously “erased” discredited Party functionaries from May Day and Lenin’s Tomb commemorations, or added newly-favored ones—no persuasive debunking of the sketch’s chronological paradox, or of the ambrotype upon which it is based, has been tendered.

