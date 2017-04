English 5351: Film and Literature - Teaching Film and Media Studies

This course is open to graduate students from any field who wish to incorporate audio visual media into their teaching. Students will learn analytic skills in film and media studies, develop practical strategies for creating syllabi, lesson plans, and assignments, while also exploring the ethical, legal, and technical concerns facing educators in the field. Topics will include accessibility, multicultural course design, service learning and community engagement, undergraduate research, and online teaching.

Offered Fall 2017

Please direct any questions to Dr. Allison Whitney at allison.whitney@ttu.edu