Questions? upwardboundprograms@ttu.edu



Role & Responsibilities

Residential Advisors will live in the residence hall and supervise high school program participants and be responsible for:

· Ensuring the safety of all residential participants.

· Tutoring and assisting with homework in various subjects.

· Assisting students in developing residential living skills such as conflict resolution and establishing independence.

· Plan, develop, and supervise evening activities for residential participants.

· Promoting "team spirit" through cooperation, group decision-making, recreation, competition, and development of group/individual leadership.

· Acting as an academic role model by promoting learning, good study habits and the value of education.

· Support the goals of the program and enforce program rules & guidelines & make appropriate referrals to academic or administrative staff when needed.



Qualifications & Education Requirements

· Minimum 60 college credits completed and in good academic standing.

· Ability to supervise youth in a variety of structured and unstructured settings.

· Must be able to attend a 3 day training workshop May 17-May 19 from 9am-4pm.

· Be able to live in designated residence hall for 5 weeks(Check-in Sunday afternoons,Checkout Friday evenings)-May work 1 Saturday during the 5 week sessions.

· May not be enrolled in more than 3 credit hours during summer employment period with Upward Bound (Summer I session).

· Other employment is not permitted while working with Upward Bound.

· Must possess a strong commitment to Upward Bound goals and philosophy.

· Demonstrate excellent time management skills, high-energy and dedication to assigned responsibilities.

· Must have a valid driver's license.

· Be able to travel on cultural & educational trips to supervise program participants on any given day.

· Must be able to pass a criminal background check.



Benefits of Being a Residential Advisor

· Housing and meals provided for 5 weeks (Sunday afternoon-Friday evening).

· Opportunity to gain facilitation and mentoring experiences.

· Supervision and crisis management experiences.

· Obtain team building and leadership skills.

· Opportunity to make a difference in a young person's life.

· Work with a diverse populations.

· Build lifelong relationships with students, staff, & faculty.