Questions? upwardboundprograms@ttu.edu
Role & Responsibilities
Residential Advisors will live in the residence hall and supervise high school program participants and be responsible for:
· Ensuring the safety of all residential participants.
· Tutoring and assisting with homework in various subjects.
· Assisting students in developing residential living skills such as conflict resolution and establishing independence.
· Plan, develop, and supervise evening activities for residential participants.
· Promoting "team spirit" through cooperation, group decision-making, recreation, competition, and development of group/individual leadership.
· Acting as an academic role model by promoting learning, good study habits and the value of education.
· Support the goals of the program and enforce program rules & guidelines & make appropriate referrals to academic or administrative staff when needed.
Qualifications & Education Requirements
· Minimum 60 college credits completed and in good academic standing.
· Ability to supervise youth in a variety of structured and unstructured settings.
· Must be able to attend a 3 day training workshop May 17-May 19 from 9am-4pm.
· Be able to live in designated residence hall for 5 weeks(Check-in Sunday afternoons,Checkout Friday evenings)-May work 1 Saturday during the 5 week sessions.
· May not be enrolled in more than 3 credit hours during summer employment period with Upward Bound (Summer I session).
· Other employment is not permitted while working with Upward Bound.
· Must possess a strong commitment to Upward Bound goals and philosophy.
· Demonstrate excellent time management skills, high-energy and dedication to assigned responsibilities.
· Must have a valid driver's license.
· Be able to travel on cultural & educational trips to supervise program participants on any given day.
· Must be able to pass a criminal background check.
Benefits of Being a Residential Advisor
· Housing and meals provided for 5 weeks (Sunday afternoon-Friday evening).
· Opportunity to gain facilitation and mentoring experiences.
· Supervision and crisis management experiences.
· Obtain team building and leadership skills.
· Opportunity to make a difference in a young person's life.
· Work with a diverse populations.
· Build lifelong relationships with students, staff, & faculty.