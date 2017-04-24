Payroll & Tax Services has a job opening for an Analyst in the Benefits section. If you are interested in applying for this position, please see requisition # 10325BR on the Texas Tech job site. http://www.texastech.edu/careers/staff-positions.php. Posted:

4/24/2017



Originator:

Twila Kirven



Email:

TWILA.KIRVEN@ttu.edu



Department:

Payroll and Tax Services





Categories

Departmental

