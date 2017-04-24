Faculty from Retail Management and Design programs is looking for healthy female adults (aged over 65) to participate in a research study on Neuro-responses towards visual stimuli about colors and fashion styling. Participant will need to evaluate a series of colors and fashion styling.



This study will take about 1.5 hours of your time and you will be given $25 cash.



The study will use Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measures the brain activity during the apparel advertising presentation. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have set guidelines for magnet strength and exposure to radio waves, and we carefully observe those guidelines. Wide range of human and animal imaging studies are carried out in the lab. For more information or if you are interest in participating, please contact Dr. Hyo Jung (Julie) Chang at julie.chang@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-5521.



Thank you!

Hyo Jung (Julie) Chang and Su-Jeong (Hwang) Shin

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.