Summer Online Course! (RTL 1380 Section 2-Retail Management)





RTL 1380 section 1 for Summer I is already full but another section was just opened with wait list seats!

This 2nd section will be officially opened if we have 11 students on the wait list at least.

Please register for the RTL 1380 for Summer 1—Section 002 (CRN 38832) on the wait list if you are interested in this course.



If you have any questions or problems to register this course, please do not hesitate to contact me (julie.chang@ttu.edu).



Best,

Dr. Chang



Hyo Jung (Julie) Chang, Ph. D.

Assistant Professor

Hospitality and Retail Management

Texas Tech University

(806) 834-5521

E-mail: julie.chang@ttu.edu



4/26/2017



Originator:

Hyo Chang



Email:

julie.chang@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





