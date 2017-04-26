|
Do you want to be a buyer or are you looking for the summer course to develop skills for problem solving and analytical application? Then here is the online course for it! RTL 1380: Retail Management Analytics!
RTL 1380 section 1 for Summer I is already full but another section was just opened with wait list seats!
This 2nd section will be officially opened if we have 11 students on the wait list at least.
Please register for the RTL 1380 for Summer 1—Section 002 (CRN 38832) on the wait list if you are interested in this course.
If you have any questions or problems to register this course, please do not hesitate to contact me (julie.chang@ttu.edu).
Best,
Dr. Chang
Hyo Jung (Julie) Chang, Ph. D.
Assistant Professor
Hospitality and Retail Management
Texas Tech University
(806) 834-5521
E-mail: julie.chang@ttu.edu
