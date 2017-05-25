GETTING STARTED WITH GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING -

presented by the TTU Small Business Development Center and the TTU Procurement Assistance Center.





Does your company provide services or products? Are you interested in expanding your market and increasing your profit?





Every year, government agencies spend billions of dollars purchasing goods and services from American businesses. This workshop will introduce attendees to the various services provided by the Texas Tech Procurement Assistance Center (PTAC).





Whether you are a prime contractor, subcontractor, or just curious, register today!





Attendees will learn about:

*Introduction to government contracting

*Prime & subcontracting assistance programs

*SBA certification programs

*Women and veteran owned small business programs





COST: Free

WHEN: Thursday, May 25, 2017

WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX





Call Elaine @ 806.745.1637 to register.



