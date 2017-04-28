Come to Memorial Circle to enjoy Arbor Day festivities on Friday starting at 11:00am!



Starting at 11:00, yard games and check in will open, and we will have free t-shirts, water bottles, and food for students with TTU Student ID. Faculty and Staff can purchase t-shirts for $5 (cash only). At 11:40 "The Human Ipod" John Rush will be performing live, and at 12:45pm The Student Organization Awards will take place!



For more information go to sub.ttu.edu , follow @TTUSUB on Social Media or call the Student Union & Activities Office at 806-742-4708