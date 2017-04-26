TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
#TTUGivingDay
Texas Tech Giving Day: a day of giving that is driven by students to support students! This fun and exciting day offers students a convenient way to support current and future Red Raiders by joining together to establish a scholarship that will forever impact students at Texas Tech University.

The Student Loyalty council will be in the Free Speech Area today from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. We invite you to join your fellow Red Raiders in making a donation on Texas Tech Giving Day!


Please visit us at givingday.give2tech.com
Posted:
4/26/2017

Originator:
Zachary Pena

Email:
zachary.m.pena@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUS Institutional Advancement

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2017

Location:
Free Speech Area


Categories