Texas Tech Giving Day: a day of giving that is driven by students to support students! This fun and exciting day offers students a convenient way to support current and future Red Raiders by joining together to establish a scholarship that will forever impact students at Texas Tech University.
The Student Loyalty council will be in the Free Speech Area today from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. We invite you to join your fellow Red Raiders in making a donation on Texas Tech Giving Day!
Please visit us at givingday.give2tech.com
4/26/2017
Zachary Pena
zachary.m.pena@ttu.edu
TTUS Institutional Advancement
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2017
Free Speech Area
