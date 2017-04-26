



Texas Tech Giving Day: a day of giving that is driven by students to support students! This fun and exciting day offers students a convenient way to support current and future Red Raiders by joining together to establish a scholarship that will forever impact students at Texas Tech University.The Student Loyalty council will be in the Free Speech Area today from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. We invite you to join your fellow Red Raiders in making a donation on Texas Tech Giving Day!Please visit us at givingday.give2tech.com Posted: 4/26/2017

Zachary Pena



Email: zachary.m.pena@ttu.edu



Department: TTUS Institutional Advancement



Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/26/2017



Free Speech Area



