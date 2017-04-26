SumTotal is scheduled for an upgrade on May 16th through May 18th and will be unavailable during that time. A temporary application will be available to allow registration for all instructor led classes during the downtime; all online training will be unavailable until the site is back online. Training classes covering the new upgrade will be available for registration through SumTotal starting on April 25th. Managers and ESCs needing to maintain their access in SumTotal must attend a training course for the new upgrade, before access will be granted. To register, please login to SumTotal (http://webapps.tosm.ttu.edu/itts/sumtotalsystems) using your eRaider credentials. For questions, please contact Kelsey O’Neall at kelsey.l.oneall@ttu.edu.