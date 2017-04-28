|
If you are traveling to Italy and would like to learn a few phrases in Italian, Tech Italian Club is here to help. Join us every Friday at 3:15p for Chiacchiere (conversation ) where our native speakers can help! Students, faculty and staff are welcome. Feel free to bring a friend. It is free and only a few more Fridays left! Join us!
4/25/2017
4/25/2017
Michele Moore
Michele Moore
Email:
michele.moore@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
3:15 PM - 4:00 PM
4/28/2017
Location:
Foreign Language Building room 112
