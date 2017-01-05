Speaking Freely: The Need for Opinion Diversity

Monday, May 1, 2017

5:30 – 6:45 PM

English 001

English and Philosophy Building

Texas Tech University

Civil Counterpoints: A Campus Conversation Series aims to stimulate thoughtful and respectful dialogue on volatile contemporary issues among members of the Texas Tech community. The series offers the university community opportunities to hear experts in the field tackle difficult topics through the engaged dialogues we encourage in the classroom, the lab, our hallways, and other forums. The series strives to highlight the diversity of research, creative endeavors and critical analysis on campus, and to demonstrate the possibilities for meaningful collaboration across disciplines, perspectives, and expertise in a respectful environment. Among the hallmarks of a vibrant and engaged university is the safeguarding of academic freedom, a principle that protects our ability to explore, discuss, investigate, and challenge one another's ideas intellectually and courteously.

The first program of this series will highlight the need for opinion diversity, both on and off campus. In an era of hyper-partisanship and polarized viewpoints, it is important to emphasize tolerance.

Featured Speakers include:

Sean Cunningham – Associate Professor of History and Chair of the History Department at Texas Tech University. Dr. Cunningham has published two books on the history of Texas politics, and is currently working on a third. He is also featured as a contributor to numerous anthologies and has published several peer-reviewed journal articles. Since joining the faculty at Texas Tech in 2007, Dr. Cunningham has received over 10 awards for his teaching and research excellence.

Catherine Langford – Associate Professor of Communication Studies at Texas Tech University and current editor of Argumentation and Advocacy. She has published two books and numerous journal articles, in addition to contributing chapters to several books. Amongst her many awards, Dr. Langford received the James Madison Award for Outstanding Research in First Amendment Studies in 2013.

Rick Rosen –Interim Dean for the School of Law and Glenn D. West Endowed Professor of Law at Texas Tech University. Dr. Rosen is the director of the Center for Military Law and Policy. He joined the faculty in 2003 after a 26-year distinguished career as an officer in the U.S. Army Judge Advocacy General’s Corps, U.S. Army.

The panel discussion will be followed by a question and answer period with the speakers.

This event is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public.