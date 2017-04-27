TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SACNAS (Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science), is a student organization that promotes diversity on campus and helps undergraduate students involve in research.  On Thursday, 27th April SACNAS is hosting an open talk by Dr. Mario Diaz, a LIGO Scientist at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, titled "The quest of a century: The mysteries, failures, uncertainties and final success in proving Einstein right after 100 years". Science Enthusiasts are welcome to come.

4/25/2017

Vijayanta Jain

vijayanta.jain@ttu.edu

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/27/2017

CHEM 113

