Date/Time: FALL 2017 -- TUES 3:30 - 6:20 pm

CRN: 34480

Location: HS 216

Instructor: Dr. Sara Dodd



HUSC 4308 Developing & Evaluating Youth Programs is a hands-on course designed for students planning careers as youth professionals/educators who are expected to deliver high quality, developmentally appropriate programming in out-of-school/community-based learning environments. The purpose of this course is to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop and evaluate informal youth programs. Students also will have an opportunity to apply course content to real life situations through structured field activities with a local youth leadership program led by the Center for Adolescent Resiliency at TTU.



This course is offered through interdisciplinary studies in Human Sciences. However, any student who is interested programs that support youth, family and community development may find the course a useful addition to their degree plan. For any additional information or questions about the course contact the Advising Office in the College of Human Sciences, HS Room 169, or Dr. Sara Dodd at sara.dodd@ttu.edu.