Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will hosts its Ninth Annual Forum on Peace and Security from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Room 001 Education Building. The theme of the forum will be “Stability Issues in Central America”. The panelists will be Dr. Iñaki Sagarzazu, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science and Professor Dennis Covington, Department of English. There will be a reception after the forum. Admission is free and everyone is welcome! For more information, please send your questions to texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail. Posted:

