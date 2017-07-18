HDFS 5353-Human Sexuality will use an interdisciplinary social science perspective to explore topics related to Human Sexuality. Perspectives from Human Development & Family Studies, Psychology, Sociology, Communication Studies, and Women’s & Gender studies will be used to frame a number of advanced topics. Subjects to be discussed include, but are not limited to: sexual assault prevention, sexual development and experiences throughout the lifespan, sexual orientations and fluidity, sexual fantasy and variations, sexual health policies and sex education, infidelity, consensual non-monogamy, attraction, sexual arousal and orgasm, and sexual communication.



HDFS 5353 will be held Wednesdays from 3-5:50 PM. As part of the course, students will engage in a community outreach activity of their choosing. Take the course students have called "a wonderful experience" this Fall 2017!



If you have any questions please contact Dr. Dana Weiser at dana.weiser@ttu.edu.