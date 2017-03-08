TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2017 New Faculty Orientation

Please save the following dates for New Faculty Orientation in August, 23rd and 24th, 2017: The Teaching Foundations workshop will be held on Wednesday, August 23th from approximately 1:00 to 4:00 in the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center and the New Faculty Orientation will be held in the United Spirit Arena from approximately 8:00 to 4:00 on Thursday, August 24th. Your new colleagues can find resources for new faculty and register online for the orientation sessions at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Faculty-Instructors/newfacultyorientation.php

 

If you have any questions about New Faculty Orientation, please feel free to contact Esther Saldivar at esther.saldivar@ttu.edu or by calling 806.742.0133.  We appreciate your help!
Posted:
8/3/2017

Originator:
Esther Saldivar

Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr


