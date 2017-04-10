|
Thinking about study abroad? Mark your calendars! The Study Abroad Fair is almost here! October 4th from 10am - 4pm in the Sub Ballroom! Our providers will be here to discuss their programs and answer any questions you have! Faculty leaders will also be here to advertise their programs! You don't want to miss this, your summer, spring or fall could look very different!
|Posted:
9/4/2017
Originator:
Emma Smith
Email:
emma.smith@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/4/2017
Location:
SUB Ballroom
Categories