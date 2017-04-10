|
Does living in another country spark your interest? Does living AND earning credit in another country spark your interest? If you answered yes, or even no, come check out the Study Abroad Fair and learn how you can study and see the world! The Study Abroad Fair is October 4th from 10am-4pm in the Sub Ballroom! Don't forget to mark your calendars and come see what the world has to offer you!
|Posted:
9/20/2017
Originator:
Emma Smith
Email:
emma.smith@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/4/2017
Location:
SUB Ballroom
