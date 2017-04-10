The Study Abroad Fair is FINALLY here!! This Wednesday October 4th from 10am-3pm we will be in the SUB Ballroom! Join us and find how you can earn academic credit AND see the world! Providers from all over the world will be here to tell you about their programs, and answer any questions you have. Faculty leaders and our international partners will also be here to answer any question you may have. Don't miss out on the opportunity to broaden your horizons and see the world!