Staff from the offices of Study Abroad, Financial Aid, and National & International Scholarships & Fellowships are teaming up with Red to Black: Personal Financial Planning to bring you the best information on how you can save and pay for study abroad. Find us in West Hall, Room 101 on these dates and times:

Tuesday, September 5th at 5pm

Wednesday, September 13th at 4pm

Thursday, September 21st at 5pm

Thursday, September 28th at 5pm

Thursday, October 5th at 4pm

Wednesday, October 11th at 5pm We are excited to start this journey with you! See you there! Posted:

8/29/2017



Originator:

Emma Smith



Email:

emma.smith@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





