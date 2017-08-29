Staff from the offices of Study Abroad, Financial Aid, and National & International Scholarships & Fellowships are teaming up with Red to Black: Personal Financial Planning to bring you the best information on how you can save and pay for study abroad. Find us in West Hall, Room 101 on these dates and times:
- Tuesday, September 5th at 5pm
- Wednesday, September 13th at 4pm
- Thursday, September 21st at 5pm
- Thursday, September 28th at 5pm
- Thursday, October 5th at 4pm
- Wednesday, October 11th at 5pm
We are excited to start this journey with you! See you there!