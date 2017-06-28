



• Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries

• Improve your leadership and managerial skills

• If you have 12 hours or less to complete your degree, you may take two classes prior to graduation



Questions? Set up a meeting with Cristina Sierra at strive.ttu.edu or contact at 806-834-4088 or email: cristina.sierra@ttu.edu Visit us at: http://grad.ba.ttu.edu/stem/ or follow us on Instagram--rawls_stem_mba It's not too late to earn your MBA from Texas Tech Rawls College of Business in one year. Classes start in August. Applications due July 1st.

