Beat the Summer heat at Sam's Place West at Wiggins!
Sam’s Place West at Wiggins is keeping you cool this summer and serving up a variety of treats to help you beat the heat! Come by and cool off with fruit smoothies, ice cream treats or hand-spun milkshakes from Chick-fil-A®!

Sam's Place West features Quiznos®, Chick-fil-A® and several other concepts offering a variety of options ranging from Italian to Mexican, sushi to salads, burgers to Asian. There is something to satisfy every craving at this popular campus hot-spot. We also have plenty of Grab-n-Go choices, fresh-baked cookies and convenience items.

Sam’s Place West Summer Hours:
Monday-Thursday 7am-7pm
Friday 7am-6pm
Saturday 9am-6pm
Sunday 9am-7pm
* Hours & Menus subject to change

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu
