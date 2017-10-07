|
Sam’s Place West at Wiggins is keeping you cool this summer and serving up a variety of treats to help you beat the heat! Come by and cool off with fruit smoothies, ice cream treats or hand-spun milkshakes from Chick-fil-A®!
Sam's Place West features Quiznos®, Chick-fil-A® and several other concepts offering a variety of options ranging from Italian to Mexican, sushi to salads, burgers to Asian. There is something to satisfy every craving at this popular campus hot-spot. We also have plenty of Grab-n-Go choices, fresh-baked cookies and convenience items.
Sam’s Place West Summer Hours:
Monday-Thursday 7am-7pm
Friday 7am-6pm
Saturday 9am-6pm
Sunday 9am-7pm
* Hours & Menus subject to change
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Summer 2017 Dining Hours
Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
|Posted:
7/10/2017
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
Event Information
Time: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 7/10/2017
Location:
Sam’s Place West at Wiggins
Categories