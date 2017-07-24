



Sam's Place West features Quiznos®, Chick-fil-A® and several other concepts offering a variety of options ranging from Italian to Mexican, sushi to salads, burgers to Asian. There is something to satisfy every craving at this popular campus hot-spot. We also have plenty of Grab-n-Go choices, fresh-baked cookies and convenience items.



Sam’s Place West Summer Hours:

Monday-Thursday 7am-7pm

Friday 7am-6pm

Saturday 9am-6pm

Sunday 9am-7pm

* Hours & Menus subject to change



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Summer 2017 Dining Hours



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

7/24/2017



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 7/24/2017



Location:

Sam’s Place West at Wiggins



