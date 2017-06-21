Sam’s Place Poolside is the coolest place on campus! They’re serving up fresh and delicious options right at the REC Center leisure pool. Stop by to enjoy gourmet sandwiches, mouth-watering wraps, cold drinks, smoothies and much more all by the lazy river!



Sam’s Place Poolside Hours

Mon | 11am to 6pm

Tue | 11am to 8pm

Wed | 11am to 6pm

Thu | 11am to 8pm

Fri | 11am to 8pm

Sat | 10am to 6pm

Sun | 12pm to 6pm

* Hours & Menus are subject to change due to pool hours & maintenance schedule



Summer 2017 Dining Hours

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu