Make a splash at Sam's Place Poolside!





Sam’s Place Poolside Hours

Mon | 11am to 6pm

Tue | 11am to 8pm

Wed | 11am to 6pm

Thu | 11am to 8pm

Fri | 11am to 8pm

Sat | 10am to 6pm

Sun | 12pm to 6pm

* Hours & Menus are subject to change due to pool hours & maintenance schedule



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Summer 2017 Dining Hours



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

7/26/2017



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 7/26/2017



Location:

Sam's Place Poolside at The REC Center



