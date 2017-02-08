|
Sam’s Place Poolside is the coolest place on campus! They’re serving up fresh and delicious options right at the REC Center leisure pool. Stop by to enjoy gourmet sandwiches, mouth-watering wraps, cold drinks, smoothies and much more all by the lazy river!
Sam’s Place Poolside Hours
Mon | 11am to 6pm
Tue | 11am to 8pm
Wed | 11am to 6pm
Thu | 11am to 8pm
Fri | 11am to 8pm
Sat | 10am to 6pm
Sun | 12pm to 6pm
* Hours & Menus are subject to change due to pool hours & maintenance schedule
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Summer 2017 Dining Hours
Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu
