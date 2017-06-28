|
Raider Exchange at West Village offers campus a unique blend of menu choices for dining in or on the go. Hamburgers, flatbread pizzas, and delicious Mediterranean, South West, and BBQ flatbread sandwiches are only a few of the items offered in this unique location. Raider Exchange offers one of the only Coca-Cola© Freestyle machines on campus and the coffee machine offers a wide variety of options!
Raider Exchange at West Village Summer Hours:
Monday-Friday 7:30am-6pm
Saturday-Sunday 11am-6pm
* Hours & Menus subject to change
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
