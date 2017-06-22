As previously announced, the TTU IT Division began a project this summer to upgrade all faculty, staff, and functional email accounts to the cloud-based Office 365 email. We originally anticipated the project would take about 6-8 weeks to move the 12,000 remaining mailboxes. However, we are pleased to announce that the project has now been completed! All faculty and staff now have access to the benefits of Office 365 email, including 100 GB of email storage and enhanced anti-spam tools. Thank you to all faculty and staff for your patience during this upgrade.

You can find additional information about Office 365 email, including instructions on how to access your updated account, online at https://www.askit.ttu.edu/office365. If you are having any problems accessing your mailbox, or have any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.