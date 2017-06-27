Annual Enrollment is the time when employees are able to make changes to their benefit enrollment. Changes made during this time will be effective September 1, 2017.



For updates and insurance changes, please visit the Human Resources web page www.depts.ttu.edu/hr and click the image in the banner on the top of the home page labeled, ERS 2017 Annual Enrollment, for full details and rate changes.



Enrollment will be available on-line at www.ers.state.tx.us

or you may also contact the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS) at 1-877-275-4377



You may contact HR at hrs.employee.services@ttu.edu or 806-742-3851